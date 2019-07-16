Don’t say / that word
case we defame / or endanger
this moment / and the next
cresting night waves against recumbent shore
your arms molded from sand rise and fall
to my perpetuate weave
and we are
like flowers awaiting sufficient light
to open fully
a miracle each time the pallet of
senses born over with each song
held in my chest like women who wet their lips with the sore
chaff of flax before threading it into life
we make our reality
each elbow gracing air with untrained response
ballerinas finding satin undercoat
beneath dance
if leaves covered us, they’d say
Fall never ran out of color
your diminishing form as you lean away
gasping for air and back again into
perfect vision
there are only circles, nothing is
straight lined nor willing to beg for its supper
we two have earned our share of peace
many years of violence
the thrum and rub of pain is an ever
present crystal, hung against day
a kaleidoscope of far away places
we both realized that ache lying
just one layer beneath fevered skin
for you are
this enchanted place within me
a mirror of sea water washing over
the hardness I tried to place in armor
in lieu of a heart
your beneficence and the
arch of your neck bent in sleep
a field mouse of russet and dream
I would gather everything holy
pour the past down trilling drain
vanish with you into wings of night
two stars indivisible, our energy tracing
electric center of the other
this is dying and this is living
neither of us can mouth the enchantment
no longer necessary to verbalize motion
as birds gather their passage to dusk
swooping like dancers ushered from stage
and after everyone is gone
our love shall endure
a hidden thing
blazing brightly
in memoriam
8 thoughts on “This is dying / This is living”
Amazing. Every. Single. Time. Is there no end to your talent, woman?! ♡♡♡
This is simply beautiful!!! You paint such a picture with words!
The richness and depth of every emotion is felt in this piece, Candice. ❤
A place of peace created
by two, hearts given to
eachother’s care
souls naked and
exposed without fear
and without shame
safe harbor from any
storms on life’s seas
still present
still nourishing
even in memory
Imagery even more stunning than usual
The intimacy of your words, bring tears, a richness of feeling …
