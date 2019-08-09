Across
1. You’ve got all of the clues
2. I’ve even filled in
3. Some of the answers for you
4. And yet you still
5. Can’t work me out
Down
1. For the most part, I remain blank
2. The truth is hidden behind black boxes
3. Perhaps the riddle of this soul will never be solved?
4. The heart has one piece missing
5. You will never complete me
Cross Words
