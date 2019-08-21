Oh love
Your dispossessed erstwhile vowels
My clamoring for meaning
When we are both, slung over a giants shoulder
Soil carried to replace the old and build future
Timorously and then bold, holding bit between teeth, gritting and grinding down
Sensible molars, well protected in childhood
While voices of reason chime midday bell
We hear only the inside out sound of skin and bones
Our own scraped bare-faced challenge
Hot in the sun captured in bottles without secure tops
Ready to burst, I observe in the minutes lacing themselves forward
The steeped joy of owning this private glance into your fickle heart
Where many times it does not rain but still you never age, nor
Run out of the substance making you strong and bright
Like hammered silver bends only to the implement and wears its
bruises well
You are well. And I am well. Deep down. In the stir of our marrow.
Where we recognize that weather vein casting our fates together
Your pianists fingers crisscrossed against my loss of inhibition
Who am I kidding? I’m never absent from the purchase of passion
Long it has been the fiddle that gets my jig
And the moment is stretched long and elastic against mutual want
We breathe the same, dissimilarity leaving her clothes in the doorway
I cannot say after this long staring into you
Where we leave off being separate
The whisker and fall of our mutual song
Sprints ahead into unpaved road
And I am left with pictures
Of the young girl I was
And the woman I became
Beneath you and running through you
A river without dam
Claiming her hot land
3 thoughts on “Sunstroke”
Paradox of love
Mystery of desire
Beings separate
But intersecting
An “I” and a “Thou
Intertwined and
Merged in an “Us”
Love all of it. And I’ve learned a new word ‘erstwhile’ .
