The Spirit Prints No Timetable

Someone else

once described poetry

as the practiced revelation

of subjects ordinarily marked

for concealment, but no one

buys it so why bother

sourcing the quote. “It” must be

ok for me to steal, I excuse myself.

Time and time again

I excuse myself.

Let’s say

for the sake of shaky

foreshadowing that the door

to everything I didn’t do in life

is straight across

the footworn hall from everything

I did—that The Did and The Didn’t are

lifelong neighbors, occasionally

getting each other’s mail, riding

the same elevator or climbing

the same stairs, walking

the same corridors and sidewalks, passing in

the same streets, noticing

one another, exchanging

pleasantries perhaps, talking

about the weather

since the weather

is revelation but you don’t have

to take sides. This is the way

things are, they each announce

once the doors close behind them, so

might as well have a little sneaking

peering peek through the keyhole

at what the market will bear, actual

and imagined.

When I

finally saw the sun, it was

far more _____ than it had

ever been in crayon. Condemned

to see the particulars, I’ll think

about the rest of my life

later because tonight my steps

for once feel firm across

the wood floor with its

creaks and cracks, a substantiation

that inspires me in a flash

of poetism to affect a posture

of gracefully uncertain, fatigued

defiance—this is everything I have

left at night as sleep awaits.

Sleep awaits

and choice has brought us

here, I think, the actual stupidly

collapsed in a corner after banging

on the walls all day

because the imagined isn’t across

the hall at all, he’s next door

carousing, suffering, enjoying, lamenting,

enduring his own facts with

the volume up too high. Time and

again

in the midsts of revelation and

concealment

and it’s here, back to sleep, done

in action and coming undone

in speech as I playfully murmur some

solipsisms about having met most

of the people I could’ve been.

