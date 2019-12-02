Our era
The anthropocene
Age of humans
Extinction soars overhead
We sit in chairs facing cocktails
Rising CO2 levels
Habitat destruction
We witness the 6th Extinction
Caused by a single species
Resetting the evolutional clock
And Mormons still ask us to have more children
Abortion a sin, the value of humanity
What’s the price of Extinction?
Are we value or flotsam
Bee or rat? Vector or Hunter?
Tearing down clean air
Adapting to plastic, drowning in toxic denial
We don’t need more of us
Maybe new species afterwards will
Enjoy deep time without
Devouring all the honey
2 thoughts on “Royal Jelly”
Will they be wiser
Hold the family of
All life full holy?
Can they, whatever species
Grow minds to see
Their real place
And not devour
everything
Those who will come
After us?
