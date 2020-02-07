You’re supposed
to make the most
of borrowed time
but I never
asked for mine
I was sold a lie
not a life
and now
after years of wasting time
that I never intended to spend
I have found myself
still alive
out of time
and somehow
deep in debt.
Lifetime
6 thoughts on “Lifetime”
A couple of lines from a song spring to mind, from September Song by Kurt Weill:
“And the days dwindle down
To a precious few”
What to do with Time, however much is left but live?
Is time of life ever wasted?
Who keeps the account what is owed?
Perhaps best to burn the balance sheet and just live the day.
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
HLR – Time and life
Wow, very emotional and powerful!
Thanks Lucy! X
My pleasure. 🙂
Let’s make a plan
to get you out of debt
another one for joy
and happiness in life
know you’re not alone
and this is not a lie
let’s not waste the time
We are here to win
not to lose or have a tie.
