poetry

Lifetime

You’re supposed
to make the most
of borrowed time
but I never
asked for mine
I was sold a lie
not a life
and now
after years of wasting time
that I never intended to spend
I have found myself
still alive
out of time
and somehow
deep in debt.

Standard

6 thoughts on “Lifetime

  1. A couple of lines from a song spring to mind, from September Song by Kurt Weill:

    “And the days dwindle down
    To a precious few”

    What to do with Time, however much is left but live?
    Is time of life ever wasted?
    Who keeps the account what is owed?
    Perhaps best to burn the balance sheet and just live the day.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  4. Let’s make a plan
    to get you out of debt
    another one for joy
    and happiness in life
    know you’re not alone
    and this is not a lie
    let’s not waste the time
    We are here to win
    not to lose or have a tie.

    Like

    Reply

Tell us what you really think. We don't bite. Ok, most of us don't bite.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s