Children of temptation & sticky fingers

woman playing piano

Photo by Suzy Hazelwood on Pexels.com

 

Relinquish

your proud ways

it behoves no one

to hang tall on faded principle

when last we considered ourselves

it was before life swallowed us whole

too busy for contemplation

we walked off cliffs and wondered

why our broken legs didn’t work

you are not a puppet

but you have grown docile in your strings

when splintered people stuff their suffering

in nameless boxes and march to the kink

we don’t ask why

are we here, what should we do? why do we feel

as we are feeling, what ache inside us?

how do we find, authenticity?

when everything surrounding us

propels toward docile determination

we forget we were once

children of temptation and sticky fingers

unable to resist

opening jam jars, letting flies

coat themselves in satiate bliss

touching with reddened fingers

clean walls in pleasure

where did our curiosity

our hunger

go?

did we really become

stalagmites on sugar

and forget to

make forts in trees

and dams in streams

to catch the next shoal

of silver fish?

4 thoughts on “Children of temptation & sticky fingers

  2. Wow, so beautifully penned with the tone of solemn remembrance. Very relatable and emotional. I absolutely love your writing style. Always a treat to read your work. Excellent piece.

  3. Curious child
    Discoverer of the world
    Seeing with wonder’s eyes
    Where does she/he/they go?
    Can it be natural to go flat
    Plod after bland rewards?
    Make magic dreams no more?
    Oh, please let it not be so fated
    May we find the way to grow
    Without smothering that child

