Relinquish
your proud ways
it behoves no one
to hang tall on faded principle
when last we considered ourselves
it was before life swallowed us whole
too busy for contemplation
we walked off cliffs and wondered
why our broken legs didn’t work
you are not a puppet
but you have grown docile in your strings
when splintered people stuff their suffering
in nameless boxes and march to the kink
we don’t ask why
are we here, what should we do? why do we feel
as we are feeling, what ache inside us?
how do we find, authenticity?
when everything surrounding us
propels toward docile determination
we forget we were once
children of temptation and sticky fingers
unable to resist
opening jam jars, letting flies
coat themselves in satiate bliss
touching with reddened fingers
clean walls in pleasure
where did our curiosity
our hunger
go?
did we really become
stalagmites on sugar
and forget to
make forts in trees
and dams in streams
to catch the next shoal
of silver fish?
4 thoughts on “Children of temptation & sticky fingers”
Ahh, you have me feeling melancholy and nostalgic now. I agree with this wholeheartedly.
LikeLike
Wow, so beautifully penned with the tone of solemn remembrance. Very relatable and emotional. I absolutely love your writing style. Always a treat to read your work. Excellent piece.
LikeLike
Curious child
Discoverer of the world
Seeing with wonder’s eyes
Where does she/he/they go?
Can it be natural to go flat
Plod after bland rewards?
Make magic dreams no more?
Oh, please let it not be so fated
May we find the way to grow
Without smothering that child
LikeLike
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
TheFeatheredSleep – Whither the Child
LikeLike